World Merkel is considering the most severe scenario German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering the introduction of the strictest lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning complete closure of the state Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 23:53

A record number of deaths from coronavirus was recorded in Germany today.



Earlier, the country recorded the largest number of deaths on January 8, when 1,188 infected patients died, according to the German newspaper.



According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of infected on a daily basis increased by 25.164 new cases, so the total number of infected reached 1.978.590.



In the meantime, schools, shops that do not sell basic groceries, bars, restaurants, as well as facilities for entertainment and culture have been closed in the country, with measures that have been gradually tightened since their introduction in early November, Index.hr reports. The measures, which also stipulate that a household can be visited by only one person outside it, should remain in force at least until the end of January.



Chancellor Merkel and other members of the government have already warned that the measures could be extended after January.