World 0

The Israeli army revealed: Under the hospital we found... VIDEO

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that members of the IDF raided the Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari is holding a press conference about an incident in which weapons were found at Rantisi hospital in Gaza.

He adds that they found the command center of the Palestinian militant group Hamas under the hospital.

"Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found the Hamas command and control center, vests for suicide bombers, grenades, AK-47 rifles, explosive devices and other weapons, computers, money," Hagari said at a press conference, The Times of Israel reports.

He shows footage from the hospital basement and says Israel has evidence that indicates hostages were held there.

"Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their will," Hagari concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Etna volcano erupted in Sicily VIDEO

Another eruption of Mount Etna took place in Sicily, La Sicilia newspaper reported, citing Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

World Monday, November 13, 2023 08:48 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino
page 1 of 30 go to page