The Israeli army revealed: Under the hospital we found... VIDEO

The Israeli army revealed: Under the hospital we found... Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that members of the IDF raided the Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 13, 2023 | 23:20

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari is holding a press conference about an incident in which weapons were found at Rantisi hospital in Gaza.



He adds that they found the command center of the Palestinian militant group Hamas under the hospital.



"Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found the Hamas command and control center, vests for suicide bombers, grenades, AK-47 rifles, explosive devices and other weapons, computers, money," Hagari said at a press conference, The Times of Israel reports.



He shows footage from the hospital basement and says Israel has evidence that indicates hostages were held there.



"Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their will," Hagari concluded.