World An attack is underway Attacks by Russian forces on parts of the Kyiv region are ongoing, announced the head of the regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Ilustracija

He stated that it is most likely a kamikaze drone attack and that rescue services are on the ground, reports Interfax Ukraine.



Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated that the attacks were carried out on vital infrastructure. "Another attack by kamikaze drones on vital infrastructure facilities. Competent services are already working to remove and document the consequences of shelling," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.



Kuleba said that the area of the Ukrainian capital was hit by Iranian-made drones this morning, and residents woke up to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row.



For now, it is not known if there are any casualties.