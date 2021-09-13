World The horror in Spain doesn't stop - 2.000 people left their homes PHOTO About 2.000 people fled their homes after a fire broke out in the province of Andalusia in Spain. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 13, 2021 | 10:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo

A firefighter was killed in a fire that started last Wednesday above the summer resort of Estepona in the Costa del Sol, the BBC reported.



Spain sent an army on Sunday to help firefighters in the mountainous area, where the fire is burning.



Initially, three places were evacuated on Sunday, and three more in the afternoon. A large cloud of smoke can be seen from a distance of over 10 kilometers.



Residents of four places had to leave their homes on Friday. The fire has so far burned 7.400 hectares in the area, according to Spanish media estimates.

