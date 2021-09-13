World BBC: We have evidence that one of the world's largest companies paid bribes BBC reported that it had found evidence that one of the world's largest companies had paid a bribe to the former leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 13, 2021 | 08:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andy Rain

It is British American Tobacco (BAT).



Documents show that BAT, one of the world leaders in cigarette production, was involved in negotiations to pay between USD 300.000 and USD 500.000 to Mugabe's party Zanu-PF (the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front) in 2013.



Documents also show that BAT paid bribes in South Africa and used illegal surveillance to harm rivals, BBC adds.



BAT, however, states that it is "committed to maximum standards of corporate conduct." Robert Mugabe's presidential term was marked by accusations of election fraud and violence. He was removed from power in 2017, and he passed away two years later, so now the Zanu-PF party has new leaders.



In a joint investigation with the Bureau of Investigative Reporting at the University of Bath, Panorama collected thousands of documents that were "leaked".



They show that as BAT has formed a network of almost 200 trusted people in South Africa, it is stated, among other things, in the BBC report.