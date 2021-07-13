World In the end, was Sweden right? The most criticized country in terms of epidemiological measures, Sweden, plans to ease already mild restrictions. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT

Data on the number of those infected in the country are increasingly encouraging, local media reported, adding that the most controversial figure - Swedish chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell - said that according to current estimates by health experts, it was planned to continue to ease some measures.



Thus, intercity bus transport in full capacity will be allowed in Sweden, and similar measures on 50% occupancy in other sectors will be abolished. Also, local authorities will be authorized to lift the measures banning gatherings for more than 50 people in public places, reports Jutarnji list.



However, it remains recommended to keep a distance as well as all those who can work from home should do that, especially if someone has any symptoms of COVID-19.



Nothing changes when it comes to the limited number of audiences at public events, as well as the rules that apply in restaurants and cafes that operate throughout the pandemic. However, while waiting for the new rules to be passed soon, the maximum number of people gathered in these areas will be increased from four to eight, which are considered one group.



"Step by step, we are moving towards a society without restrictions. In order for this plan to succeed, the condition is that the pressure on the health care system remains as low as possible, and that the number of vaccinated is as high as possible, Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Baylan said.



Asked if there were any plans to introduce controversial COVID passes in Sweden, which are issued in that country exclusively to those who need it to enter an EU country, Tegnell answered that there are no such plans.



When it comes to masks, they were not mandatory anywhere in Sweden at any time, they were only a recommendation in public transport during the morning and afternoon "rush hour", but that recommendation was also recently revoked.