Eurovision 2022: The Grand Final running order announced - When Konstrakta performs?

The running order under which the contestants in the 2022 Grand Final of Eurovision will perform have been published.

Source: B92, Novosti
This week is marked by the biggest music competition, "Eurovision Song Contest". The first semi-final evening was held on Tuesday, when ten representatives joined the Big Five in the final, while the second semi-final evening was held last night.

In the second semifinal, our representative Ana Djurić Konstrakta performed under number 3, the performance was accompanied by a standing ovation from the audience and applause that lasted all the time during her singing. The leading trio kept us in suspense until the very end when they named Konstrakta the tenth in a row to advance to the grand final.

Grand Final Running Order:

  1. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
  2. Romania: WRS – Llámame
  3. Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
  4. Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
  5. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  6. France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
  7. Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  8. Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
  9. Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
  10. Spain: Chanel SloMo
  11. Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  12. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  13. Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
  14. Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  15. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  16. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  18. Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  19. Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
  20. Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  21. Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  22. United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
  23. Poland: Ochman – River
  24. Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  25. Estonia: Stefan – Hope


The Grand Final of the "Eurovision Song Contest" is on the program on Saturday at 9 p.m., and on our website, within the Eurovision 2022 theme, you can follow the events from minute to minute.

