World Eurovision 2022: The Grand Final running order announced - When Konstrakta performs? Source: B92, Novosti Friday, May 13, 2022 | 10:42

This week is marked by the biggest music competition, "Eurovision Song Contest". The first semi-final evening was held on Tuesday, when ten representatives joined the Big Five in the final, while the second semi-final evening was held last night.



In the second semifinal, our representative Ana Djurić Konstrakta performed under number 3, the performance was accompanied by a standing ovation from the audience and applause that lasted all the time during her singing. The leading trio kept us in suspense until the very end when they named Konstrakta the tenth in a row to advance to the grand final.



Grand Final Running Order: