World 1

NATO sent an F-35 fighter jet close to Serbian airspace

NATO has announced that the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have taken over guarding the skies over Romania and Bulgaria.

Source: index.hr
Share
EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

This is part of NATO's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Croatian portal Index.hr reported.

Thus, British fighter jets of the "Eurofighter Typhoon" type will take over the protection of the skies over Romania from the Italian "Eurofighter".

As for Bulgaria, the Dutch F-35 fighter jet will guard the sky over that country instead of the Spanish "Eurofighter" planes.

Index.hr also states that F-35 military fighter jets are among the most modern and most expensive fighter jets in the world.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

The end: They surrendered

1.026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in Mariupol, Major General of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, stated.

World Wednesday, April 13, 2022 10:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 43 go to page