NATO sent an F-35 fighter jet close to Serbian airspace
NATO has announced that the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have taken over guarding the skies over Romania and Bulgaria.Source: index.hr
This is part of NATO's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Croatian portal Index.hr reported.
Thus, British fighter jets of the "Eurofighter Typhoon" type will take over the protection of the skies over Romania from the Italian "Eurofighter".
As for Bulgaria, the Dutch F-35 fighter jet will guard the sky over that country instead of the Spanish "Eurofighter" planes.
Index.hr also states that F-35 military fighter jets are among the most modern and most expensive fighter jets in the world.
The Netherlands 🇳🇱 & the UK 🇬🇧 have taken over #NATO’s enhanced air policing over #BlackSea Allies #Bulgaria 🇧🇬 & #Romania 🇷🇴✈️— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) April 12, 2022
🇬🇧Typhoons are replacing 🇮🇹 Eurofighters in Romania🇷🇴
🇳🇱F-35 fighter jets are taking over from 🇪🇸Eurofighters in Bulgaria🇧🇬
➡️https://t.co/NMd5fpQ6lL pic.twitter.com/BeZW5ibwJc