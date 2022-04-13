World NATO sent an F-35 fighter jet close to Serbian airspace NATO has announced that the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have taken over guarding the skies over Romania and Bulgaria. Source: index.hr Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

This is part of NATO's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Croatian portal Index.hr reported.



Thus, British fighter jets of the "Eurofighter Typhoon" type will take over the protection of the skies over Romania from the Italian "Eurofighter".



As for Bulgaria, the Dutch F-35 fighter jet will guard the sky over that country instead of the Spanish "Eurofighter" planes.



Index.hr also states that F-35 military fighter jets are among the most modern and most expensive fighter jets in the world.