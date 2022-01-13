World Emails revealed how everything was covered up: We think it leaked out of the lab UK and US scientists always suspected that there was a high probability that COVID-19 accidentally came out of the laboratory in Wuhan. Now, they can prove it. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 15:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

Namely, it turned out that they were publicly silent about their doubts because they feared that they could harm China's scientific rating, but they expressed their doubts in emails, which have now been revealed, reports the British Telegraph.



All the details came to light when the Republican members of the Supervisory Board of the U.S. House of Representatives were granted access to the disputed documents, after their complaint that their content was greatly revised.



It all started with an e-mail written in February 2020 by Dr Jeremy Farrar is director of the "Wellcome Trust", the largest private British medical foundation, who until recently was also a member of the British Crisis Staff. That email was written by Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins.



"COVID seems to have evolved very quickly from a SARS-like virus inside human tissue in a low-security laboratory. Such an evolution may have accidentally created a virus that is rapidly transmitted between humans," Farrar wrote.



But Collins, the former director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told him that further discussion on that would "cause unnecessary damage to the scientific community in China, science in general, but also international harmony."



Farrar also wrote in the mentioned emails that other scientists believe that the virus could not have developed naturally. One of them is Professor Mike Farzan, from the Department of Immunology and Microbiology, who discovered how the original SARS virus actually binds to human cells.



They were especially interested in the case of the furin-like enzymes, which helps the virus to enter cells and thus makes it extremely contagious to humans.



"Professor Farzan does not believe that this happened outside the laboratory, although such a scenario is possible in nature, but the probability of it is very small. The question is how to combine all this - do you believe in this series of coincidences, what do you know about the laboratory in Wuhan? How much can there be in nature - is it an accidental release or a natural event? I am currently thinking 70:30 or 60:40", Jeremy summed up.



And those emails aren't the only ones.



An email from Bob Gary from the University of Texas was also documented, who was also not convinced that the coronavirus appeared in nature, and the same opinion was expressed by Professor Andrew Rambaut from the University of Edinburgh, who in one part even wrote: "I think this problem can only be solved by people who have enough information and access to samples in Wuhan."



The e-mail also shows that by February 2, 2020, scientists were already trying to close the discussion on the theory of virus leaks from laboratories. In a message, Dr Ron Fouchier of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam wrote to Farrar:



"Further discussion of the accusations (about the virus leak) would unnecessarily distract top researchers from their active duties and cause unnecessary damage to science."



The Telegraph also states that the institutions that had access to this e-mail repeatedly resisted the efforts to publish their content.