World Trump: "The time has come" VIDEO Outgoing US President Donald Trump assessed today "there's zero risk" he will be replaced according to the 25th amendment of the US Constitution, as AP reported Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 01:05

The 25th amendment allows the vice president of the United States, with the support of the chief ministers, to declare the head of state incapable of performing his duties.



U.S. President Donald Trump told members of Congress today to "be careful what they wish for," because the 25th Amendment, the activation of which would lead to his impeachment, could do them more harm than good.



“The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me,” said Trump, adding that using the 25th amendment in this new way “will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for”, said Trump from Alamo, in Texas.



Reacting to the violent riots on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, he said that "free speech is under assault like never before", CNN reports.



“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time,” he also said.



“It’s time for peace and for calm now,” Trump said less than a week after the Capitol siege. He added, “Respect for law enforcement is the foundation of the MAGA agenda,” referencing his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”



Trump, who is visiting the federal state of Texas, called for respect for the law.



"The time has come for calm for our country, a time for peace," said Trump, who appeared in public for the first time since the incursion of his supporters into Congress on January 6. The outgoing president is otherwise staying in Texas as part of his campaign against illegal immigration, the AP agency reported.



The House of Representatives of the US Congress, in which the majority is made up of Democrats, should vote today on the Resolution which calls on the Vice President Mike Pence to call for the 25th Amendment.



The resolution is expected to be adopted, but it is unlikely that Pence will respond to the call of the Democrats and some Republicans who turned their backs on Trump.



Members of the House of Representatives in the Resolution accuse Trump of inciting a rebellion against the state.



“President Trump has seriously endangered the security of the United States and government institutions. He will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if he is allowed to remain in office,” the four-page resolution reads.

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled today to the southern city of Alamo, Texas, not far from the US-Mexico border.



He was expected to use one of his last days in office to highlight his administration's efforts to curb illegal immigration.



It is his first public appearance since last Wednesday, when he told his supporters that the presidential election was rigged and when he called on them to "fight" before they entered the US Congress.



Trump is going to visit Texas at a time when the House of Representatives with the majority Democrats is trying to remove him from office.



Immigration was the main focus of Trump's campaign for president in 2016, along with his frequent calls to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, the Voice of America recalled.



His administration has overseen the construction of roughly 450 miles of border wall construction — likely reaching 475 miles by January 20.



The vast majority of that wall replaces smaller barriers that had already existed, though the new wall is considerably more difficult to bypass.



In Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.- Mexican border — the site of the 450th mile of the border wall his administration is building, Trump brushed off Democratic calls on his Cabinet to declare him unfit from office and remove him from power using the 25th Amendment.