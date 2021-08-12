World Israel in trouble; certificates required for small children Jerusalem - Series of restrictions introduced on gatherings in a hope to stop the rise in coronavirus infections across the country. Thursday, August 12, 2021 | 19:33 Tweet Share Foto:EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

It seems that this is the last effort to avoid a lockdown, and based on the new measures, The green pass system from August 18 will be valid almost everywhere. Just to remind you, Israel was the first country with the largest vaccinated population.

All Israelis aged three and older will have to show a vaccination certificate, confirmation that they have recovered from a coronavirus or a negative test to enter public places, conferences, exhibitions, hotels, gyms, swimming pools, nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, educational institutions, tourist attractions, museums, libraries, retirement homes.



Only babies and young children up to the age of three will not have to be tested, while the state will pay for tests for three-year-olds and children up to the age of 12 who cannot receive the coronavirus vaccine. The so-called purple badges, i.e. a limited number of customers, will be valid in shopping centers and shops, and hygiene will be strictly observed, starting on Monday, August 16, Israeli media report.



The same rule will also apply to workplaces accepting clients, while mass gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people indoors and up to 5,000 people outdoors. In private houses and places where the green pass is not valid, it will be possible to gather 50 people inside and 100 outside.



In addition, obligatory protective masks are to be worn in the open, where more than 100 people gather. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, announced that there is a possibility that the third dose of the vaccine against Covid 19 will be offered to people aged 45 and older, and now it can be given to Israelis who are 60 and older.



However, the possibility of the so-called booster dose for everyone over the age of 40 is also being considered, because there are experts who believe that only this can prevent the collapse of the health system.



It seemed only a few months ago that Israel overcame the pandemic thanks to the mass vaccination campaign, but now the restrictions are being introduced again.