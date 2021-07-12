World RT: A small European country defeats coronavirus because it is not a member of the EU A small country in Europe, with 34.000 inhabitants, can breathe a sigh of relief - it vaccinated over 70% of the population, declaring an end to the pandemic. Source: RT Monday, July 12, 2021 | 09:49 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

It is about San Marino, and its victory over the coronavirus can be attributed to the fact that it is not a member of the EU, so it did not have to follow the strict rules of the regulatory bodies of the Union about which vaccines we can use, writes Russia Today.



According to the text, the San Marino authorities decided to procure, among other things, the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V, and they vaccinated a good part of the population with it. Now, their experts have done an analysis that indicates that all those who received Sputnik V developed very few side effects, and received a sufficient amount of antibodies.



The study covered the period from March 4 to April 8, and involved about 2.500 people, aged 18 to 89.



It was also stated that the vaccine showed an efficiency of 91.6 percent in different age groups, as well as an efficiency of 100 percent in the case of different strains of coronavirus. San Marino thus crossed the threshold of 70 percent of the completely immunized population back in May.



Since it is not an EU member state, the San Marino authorities did not have to take into account the strict EU rules according to which Sputnik V has not yet been registered and approved. Also, in addition to the Russian vaccine, San Marino also used the Pfizer vaccine.



Given the number of fully vaccinated, San Marino is now withdrawing restrictive epidemiological measures, RT concludes.