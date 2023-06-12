World He betrayed the Wagner Group? They were liquidated; Kim Jong Un spoke up VIDEO War in Ukraine – 474th day Source: B92 Monday, June 12, 2023 | 18:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army has begun.



More than 23,000 homes in 20 settlements in the Kherson region were flooded after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, the spokesperson of the regional emergency services announced.



While Kyiv and Moscow continue to accuse each other of demolishing the Nova Kakhovka dam, the spokesman of the Ukrainian military sector "Tavria" Valery Shershen claims that the Russian army also blew up a small dam on the Mokri Yala river in the Donetsk region, with the aim of slowing down the Ukrainian counter-offensive.



Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners on Sunday - the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 94 Russian soldiers had been released from Ukrainian captivity, while Kyiv said at the same time that 95 soldiers had been returned to Ukraine.

Zelensky released a video of the latest exchange of prisoners

Щоразу, коли повертаємо наших людей з російського полону, пам’ятаємо про фундаментальну мету: нікого свого, нічого українського ворогу не залишимо.



Вчора ми повернули з полону ще 95 наших хлопців, наших воїнів. Загалом за час після 24 лютого минулого року вже повернуто 2526… pic.twitter.com/7Votfg6FDp — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 12, 2023

The situation at the battlefield

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 12/06/23. pic.twitter.com/c3JmDWYtan — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) June 12, 2023

Betrayal?

The captured #Wagner mercenary Vladislav Izmailov refused to return to Russia and expressed his desire to join the #Russian Volunteer Corps.



Prigozhin called him a traitor and said that Izmailov would be punished in accordance with the traditions of Wagner PMC (that means, he… pic.twitter.com/NeGHs3p5fO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 12, 2023

Kim Jong Un promised to strengthen cooperation with Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to go "hand in hand" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen the strategic cooperation of the two countries in the direction of achieving the common goal of building more powerful states, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.



Kim made this promise in a message to Putin on the occasion of Russia's National Day, defending Russia's decision to invade Ukraine with expressions of "full support and solidarity," reports Reuters.



"Justice will surely prevail and the Russian people will continue to celebrate their victorious history," Kim said in a message carried by KCNA.



Kim called on official Moscow for closer strategic cooperation "hand in hand" with the Russian president, in accordance with the common desire of the people of both countries to achieve the great goal of building a powerful country.

A column of leopards destroyed