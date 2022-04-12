World 0

The Russians head towards Finland? VIDEO

An unknown author recorded a video from the Leningrad region, which allegedly shows Russian military trucks going on the highway to Helsinki.

Source: B92
According to the video published on Twitter, the Russian army is transporting the K-300P Bastion-P mobile defense missile system.

On the other hand, tensions between Finland and Russia, but also Sweden, were raised to the highest level after the two, so far militarily neutral countries, announced that they would start the process of joining NATO.

