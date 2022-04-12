World Lukashenko arrived VIDEO President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, arrived on a working visit to Russia, during which a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planned. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 08:28 Tweet Share Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The number one Belarusian plane landed at the airport in Blagoveshchensk. Head of the Belarusian state was welcomed by the leadership of the Amur region and Blagoveshchensk, as well as members of the Belarusian delegation who arrived the day before, the statement said.



The press office of the Belarusian president adds that the leaders of Russia and Belarus will meet today and will visit the Russian spaceport Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day, in the construction of which the participation of Belarusian experts is expected.



Putin and Lukashenko will get acquainted with the process of building the launch complex and talk to cosmonaut pilots and employees at the spaceport.



According to the press service, the presidents will discuss the current topics in the development of bilateral relations, joint measures to counter the sanctions pressure of the collective West, the situation in the region and the world and events in Ukraine. A joint press conference is expected after the meeting. Lukashenko will also visit the Primorsky Krai (Maritime Territory), the south-eastern part of Russia.



He will meet with the governor of Primorye on April 13 in Vladivostok, and a visit to the island of Russky in the extreme southeast of the country is planned, where the president will get acquainted with the realization of several infrastructural, social and cultural projects in the Primorye region. The Belarusian leader will stay in the Far East of Russia for two days.