Russian army is advancing to the east, reaching its peak in two weeks
Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify in the next two to three weeks, British Ministry of Defense announced in a regular daily report today.Source: B92, Tanjug
According to their forecasts, Russia continues to redirect its troops to that area.
According to the British report, Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus, in order to regroup in support of operations in eastern Ukraine, and Reuters states that it could not independently confirm this information.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 April 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 12, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/kt8tMUxq3P
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGy3y0iSjJ