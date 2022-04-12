World Russian army is advancing to the east, reaching its peak in two weeks Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify in the next two to three weeks, British Ministry of Defense announced in a regular daily report today. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 08:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to their forecasts, Russia continues to redirect its troops to that area.



According to the British report, Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus, in order to regroup in support of operations in eastern Ukraine, and Reuters states that it could not independently confirm this information.