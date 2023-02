World New earthquake: The ground shook again in Turkey An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded today in eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced. Source: Tanjug Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 15:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/Serdar Ozsoy/Depo Photos via AP

As he stated, the earthquake occurred two kilometers northeast of the town of Çelikhan District in the province of Adıyaman.



The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometers.