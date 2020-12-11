World Trump lost "one more TIME" - person of the year is... PHOTO "Time" magazine has traditionally chosen the personalities of the outgoing year. This time it's Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris. Source: B92 Friday, December 11, 2020 | 07:17 Tweet Share Brian Ach/Stringer/getty images

According to CNN, the two made "history" when they defeated Donald Trump and his team in the November presidential elections, that "put" Trump in a small club of presidents who served only one term.



On that day, Kamala Harris became the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020's Person of the Year https://t.co/P6YpfWbbLw — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2020

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.