Trump lost "one more TIME" - person of the year is... PHOTO
"Time" magazine has traditionally chosen the personalities of the outgoing year. This time it's Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.Source: B92
According to CNN, the two made "history" when they defeated Donald Trump and his team in the November presidential elections, that "put" Trump in a small club of presidents who served only one term.
On that day, Kamala Harris became the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.
Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020's Person of the Year https://t.co/P6YpfWbbLw— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2020
"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.