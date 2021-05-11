World 0

Putin reacted immediately

After the school shooting, Putin reacted quickly, ordering head of the Russian Guard to draft a new decree on the types of weapons allowed for civilian traffic.

Source: Novosti
"Russian President has ordered the government to provide aid and medical and psychological assistance to injured, wounded children, to provide the necessary assistance to the families of the victims," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the Russian guard had been given special instructions to pass a new decree on the types of weapons that can be used in civilian traffic.

At least 11 people were killed in this morning's shooting in the Russian city of Kazan.

It was previously reported that a teacher and eight students were killed.

32 people were injured, of which 12 children and one adult were taken to hospital.

