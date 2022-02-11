World Confirmed - Macron refused to be tested PHOTO French President Emmanuel Macron refused to be tested on COVID-19 after arriving in Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: B92 Friday, February 11, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool

This information was also confirmed by the Kremlin, more precisely the spokesman of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, Sputnik reported in English.



Peskov emphasized that it was not about politics and that it did not affect the talks.



As stated, the French President was offered the option of either doing a PCR test in order to get closer to Putin, or to respect precautionary measures, i.e. physical distance.



Macron decided to do the latter, allegedly out of concern that his DNA samples would end up in the hands of Russian doctors.



"We knew very well that this meant no handshake and that long table is a must. But we could not accept the fact that they get their hands on the president's DNA," the source said, Reuters reports.

Tanjug/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

In the end, the negotiations took place at a 4-meter-long table, causing speculation that it could be a sign of cold relations between Russia and the West.