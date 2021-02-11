World The Iron Chancellor does not give in: The danger is real Angela Merkel pointed out that there is a real danger posed by new, more aggressive strains of the virus, which is why it is necessary to extend the lockdown. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 11:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Addressing the Bundestag, Merkel said that vaccination is progressing better and better, that the number of infections is declining.



"If it was the whole picture, I would say today that I am very optimistic. However, in the meantime, we have a real danger of mutations. All three relevant new strains are clearly more aggressive than the original virus. Mutations have created uncertainties," she underlined.



Mutations have been proven in Germany, and she adds that it is only a matter of time before they become dominant.



"That's why we have to be careful not to experience the exponential growth again," she said.



Merkel, on the occasion, said that someone might not like it, but that it is necessary to live with reality.

"We have to be patient"

Angela Merkel said that this winter is "difficult", but that the goal is becoming clearer before our eyes.



“We need to be more patient,” she stressed, saying she knows it’s not an easy request.



"In the end, we can succeed together in the victory over the pandemic and bring our country back to better times," she pointed out.



Merkel pointed out that the easing of measures must still be waited for, and added that what was agreed yesterday, and that is the extension of measures, is necessary.



The German chancellor said that she never forgets what epidemiological measures mean for the citizens, and added that all the measures were adopted in accordance with democracy.



"We will not keep them for a single day longer than necessary," she underlined.



The head of the parliamentary club of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, requested a change in the coronavirus policy in Germany.