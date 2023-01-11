World The Pentagon reveals its plan to train Ukrainian forces The final confirmation of US forces' intention to begin training Ukrainian troops to use the Patriot missile defense system came from the Pentagon. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 17:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski POLAND OUT

As reported, the training will take place at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, later this month.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder from the Press Secretary of the Pentagon, announced yesterday at a briefing in the Pentagon, that the training at Fort Sill could start as early as next week.



Ryder said that during the training, 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained to operate and maintain the defense system, which will last several months, Voice of America reported, stating that Fort Sill is home to the US Army Field Artillery School.



Ryder pointed out that the US will look for ways to speed up the training schedule so that Ukrainians can return to the battlefield as soon as possible.



On the other hand, the Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, claims that the Pentagon's decision to train Ukrainian soldiers to use Patriot missile defense systems is another proof of Washington's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.



The Washington Post analysts also openly admitted that the training of Ukrainian troops in the US means that Washington's involvement in the confrontation is increasing, the press service of the Russian Embassy reported.



According to Mr. Antonov, the arguments brought by the press vividly show that Washington deliberately deceived Russia and the world when stated that it wanted only to strengthen Ukraine's self-defense capability.



The real goal of the US administration is to cause Russia as much damage as possible on the battlefield, using the Ukrainians as proxies, Antonov pointed out.



The Patriot weapon system is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first used in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and short-range ballistic missiles.