World 0

WHO enters Wuhan

Investigation team from the World Health Organization is coming to China on January 14 to investigate the origin of the coronavirus, the agencies reported.

Source: Tanjug
Share

The WHO team was supposed to arrive in China early in January, but the authorities in Beijing did not immediately agree to approve their arrival.

Reuters reports that the National Health Commission, which announced the date of arrival of the WHO investigation team, did not provide more details about the plan of activities of the WHO investigators.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Good luck

Richard Grenell, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, sharply criticized Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

World Saturday, January 9, 2021 22:55 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL

The end!

Social network Twitter announced that it permanently suspended the account of the US President, Donald Trump, due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

World Saturday, January 9, 2021 01:52 Comments: 1
Ilustracija, Foto: Profimedia

Kim Jong-un offers a hand of reconciliation?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pointed out today that it is necessary for that country to significantly improve its ties with the outside world.

World Friday, January 8, 2021 15:05 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/KCNA
page 1 of 22 go to page