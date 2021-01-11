World WHO enters Wuhan Investigation team from the World Health Organization is coming to China on January 14 to investigate the origin of the coronavirus, the agencies reported. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 11, 2021 | 08:20 Tweet Share

The WHO team was supposed to arrive in China early in January, but the authorities in Beijing did not immediately agree to approve their arrival.



Reuters reports that the National Health Commission, which announced the date of arrival of the WHO investigation team, did not provide more details about the plan of activities of the WHO investigators.