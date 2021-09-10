World Putin in mourning - pictures toured the world VIDEO / PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to his tragically killed Minister Yevgeny Zinichev. Source: B92 Friday, September 10, 2021 | 15:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Photographs of a crushed Putin over his associate's deathbed have traveled the world.

EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

For Putin, Zinichev was more than an associate, although he was officially the Minister of Emergency Situations.



He was also Putin's personal bodyguard for a while.

EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Media report that Putin twice bowed over the casket of his deceased friend.



He came to the funeral with a bouquet of red roses, and sat next to the Zinichev family.

EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Zinichev was tragically killed on Wednesday during the exercises of the ministry he managed.



He was standing on the edge of the abyss, when the cameraman slipped and fell. Zinichev immediately jumped off the rock in an attempt to save the man from the water, but he hit the rock and suffered severe injuries.



Both were hospitalized, but Zinichev died during the helicopter transport.

EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Zinichev, who is considered Putin's man, was born in 1966 in St. Petersburg.



He was a member of the army for many years, and he served in the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.



He joined the Soviet KGB security service in 1987, and after major changes in the country, he continued his career in the FSO, the Federal Security Service.



Zinichev also performed the responsible function of the deputy head of the FSB, the famous Russian service for combating terrorism.