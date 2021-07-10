World War on the horizon? World is approaching a nuclear war, because all potential opponents of the USA, including Russia and China, develop new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines Source: Sputnik Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 20:52 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/SergeyNivens

This was reported today by the "Daily Mail", referring to the report of the U.S. Ministry of Defense on nuclear operations.



In addition, North Korea has accelerated testing of missiles that are able to reach the continental United States, while Iran currently has the technology that allows it to make nuclear weapons within a year if it wants, reports the British paper.



It also points out that the United States has been trying to negotiate a reduction in nuclear capacity since 2010, "but none of the potential opponents have diminished the role of nuclear weapons in its national security strategy, nor the amount of nuclear weapons at its disposal."



In 2019, Russia and the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range and Short-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed in 1987, which required the United States and the Soviet Union to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5.500 kilometers.



However, Moscow and Washington have extended the New Strategic Arms Reductions Treaty (START 3) this year, and it is the only arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington in force. The agreement was extended until February 5, 2026.