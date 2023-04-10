World They don't trust him? The USA spied on Zelensky The United States spied on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, CNN reported. Source: Sputnik Monday, April 10, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

They referred to secret Pentagon documents that were leaked online.



"One document reveals that the U.S. spied on Zelensky," the channel said.



As it is added, a source close to the Ukrainian president is not surprised by this situation and called it "expected". It is also noted that Ukrainian officials are deeply disappointed by the leaked documents.



The television adds that in the report of the US intelligence services, based on the data of the radar intelligence services, it is stated that at the end of February, Zelensky "proposed to carry out an attack on the places of deployment of Russian troops in the Rostov region" with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles, since Ukraine does not have long-range weapons capable of hitting such targets.



According to "CNN", the received intelligence can explain the public statements of the US on the reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons due to fears that Kyiv will use them to strike targets inside the territory of Russia.



The media reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is investigating the leak on social networks of materials describing the state of Ukrainian troops and US and NATO plans to strengthen them.



The New York Times noted that the documents, dated at the beginning of March, were allegedly circulating through "Russian pro-government channels on Telegram."



However, on Friday, new document leaks were announced. As the newspaper stated, more than a hundred documents could have reached the Internet, and the damage from the incident is estimated to be significant.



At the same time, Reuters agency, referring to U.S. officials, stated that it does not rule out the possibility that the secret materials related to the Ukrainian forces could have been falsified.