World Putin: "We are doing the right thing" VIDEO Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's duty was to support the people in Donbas and to help them. Source: B92 Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 16:25

He thanked all the Russians who are helping refugees from that territory, who have fled to Russia since the conflicts commenced on February 24.



"Eight years, infinitely long eight years, as I said, these people are forced to live in basements. The children have grown up and are ready for school," he pointed out.



Putin said that the Russians are in solidarity with the people from the east of Ukraine.



"The fact that our citizens react so much to the need to help people in need speaks volumes. It suggests that, in general, people support our actions. It clearly says we are doing the right thing, in supporting Donbass," he said.



Today, Putin referred to the economic consequences of the sanctions imposed on that country. The West is trying to blame Russia for its own mistakes, and the sanctions imposed on Russia are not legitimate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today, Reuters reports.



"The United States is trying to deceive its own population by hiding behind Russia," Putin said after a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, with whom he discussed the situation in the Russian economy after the imposition of sanctions, Sputnik reports. According to Putin, the United States has stopped importing Russian energy and is trying to blame Russia for rising prices.



"Russia has nothing to do with that. Energy prices in the West are rising due to the Western countries' own calculations", President of Russia said, adding that Russia respects its obligations in the field of energy. He also claims that the United States is trying to sign energy agreements with Iran and Venezuela.