World No ceasefire; "Russia will win; They are either with us or against us" VIDEO / PHOTO Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met today with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey.

The meeting ended at around 11 a.m., and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the meeting was difficult.



Kuleba said that the conversation with Lavrov ended without an agreement on a ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.



The mediator at the meeting was Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.



Lavrov said that today's meeting showed that there was no alternative to the conversation. "You used people as human shields," Lavrov said, referring to the Ukrainian side. Speaking about the Russian side, he said that the story about humanitarian corridors is still "on the table", and the issue to be discussed is which roads are the safest.



"During the last round of talks, the Russian side came up with concrete proposals, and the Ukrainian side assured us that it would give a concrete answer. We want to talk seriously about things," Lavrov said. He said that it was important to talk seriously about the situation, and that there was talk about it even today.



"They have allowed the use of weapons in Ukraine, which can be placed anywhere, and which are used by terrorists. We will ask the EU how it is possible that this threat to Russia has been created for years. In the years to come, we will have these threats that do not have to come from Ukraine solely, but from some other country. Will we attack another country? We will not, we have not attacked Ukraine either," Lavrov said, adding that Putin had spoken about it before.

"Ukraine has become a Western experiment; They are either with us or against us"

Lavrov said that people around the world were manipulated by journalistic reports, and that Russia had been trying for years to show how Ukraine was turning against Russia.



"We asked them to decide: either you are with us or you are against us," Lavrov said. He said that the West influenced Ukraine to choose such an option, and that no one had ever threatened anyone, but Ukraine became a Western experiment.



"When NATO asked Ukraine to join the bloc, and Ukraine allowed the opening of NATO bases, as well as secret biological laboratories, that was the moment to ask our Western partners to act rationally," Lavrov said. As he stated, the response of the West was to make decisions without consulting Russia.



"We are not interested in justifying our actions in Ukraine, we do not want to see Ukraine militarizing," he said, adding that Nazi soldiers were seen in that country.



"I assure you, we will come out of this crisis, with our mentality, because I have no illusions that the West is a loyal partner and respects its values," he said, adding that the West would betray its own values.



Lavrov said that Russia will do everything to prevent the West from expanding to those territories that are of vital importance to Russia.

"Putin did not refuse to talk to Zelensky"

Lavrov said that President Putin never refused the talks.



"They refused to talk, once and then again. Why do we have to see each other in Paris to implement something we have adopted?" he asked. Lavrov said that they wanted to invite Poland, the United States, Germany, Great Britain, to form a bloc.



"President Putin did not refuse to meet with Zelensky, but before that we have to prepare some things. We have made proposals to the Ukrainian side, we are the ones who are waiting for Ukraine's answer," he said.



Lavrov said that Pentagon had built thousands of biological laboratories around the world, and that Russia would ask for those procedures to be clarified. "Whether they used those weapons, I have no information about that, but they certainly did not plan them for peacetime actions," Lavrov told reporters in Turkey. "As you can see, Americans can (ab)use any rule to show their Russophobia," he said.



"Of course, the Americans carried out their activities in deep secrecy. As they do in other countries in the post-Soviet region, creating their own military biological laboratories along the borders of the Russian Federation, as well as China," he said.

About the nuclear war: Only NATO raises this issue

We never said that we had any conflict with any NATO member, Lavrov said.



He said that Russia is grateful to everyone who has good messages regarding the conflict in Ukraine. "The main thing is that we are convinced that our Turkish friends, as well as those from Kazan, have only good intentions. They should not follow the steps of the Ukrainian side," he said. He said Putin was ready to consider all formats of negotiations.



Lavrov said that neither women nor children were killed in the attack on Russia, but in the attack of the "Azov" group, and that it was placed in the Western media. Lavrov on the possibility of nuclear war: "I do not want to believe and I do not believe. The nuclear issue is raised exclusively by Western partners, primarily NATO members." Lavrov suggested that an agreement should be made with NATO.



"We have clearly said that the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine is obligatory, because it has become a military threat, a cultural threat, and if you will, a civilizational threat to Russia, which has become urgent," he said.

"Russia wants the war to be over!"

Russia wants the war to end, that is the interest of the two republics that have decided to resist that regime, Lavrov said.



"All these 7 years, the foreign media have not even been in contact with the other side," he said, referring to the lives of people in Donbas who decided to separate from Ukraine. Russia said at the session of the UN Security Council that the Ukrainian nationalist battalion Azov is using the maternity hospital in Mariupol as its base, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today.



"Ukrainian nationalists have previously taken all future mothers and staff out of the maternity hospital," Lavrov said after talks with Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts Dmytro Kuleba and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.



"We have heard pathetic rhetoric about some crimes allegedly committed many times by the Russian military. Three days ago, on March 7, our delegation presented evidence at a UN Security Council session that the maternity hospital in question had long been occupied by the Azov Battalion and other radicals," he said. Lavrov added that all future mothers, all nurses and other staff were taken outside.



"It was the base of the ultra-radical battalion Azov. These facts were revealed three days ago. It is up to you to draw conclusions about how the international public is being brainwashed," Lavrov said.



According to the claims of the Ukrainian officials, the children's hospital was destroyed in yesterday's air strike on Mariupol, and three people were killed.