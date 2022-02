World Assassination of the Prime Minister Prime Minister of Libya survived the assassination, the local television reported early this morning, and world media report. Source: B92 Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA/ LUCAS DOLEGA

A large quantity of bullets was reportedly fired at him, and three ended up in his car.



According to the media, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh passed without injuries.



The attackers have not been caught or identified so far, reports "Sputnik".