World Popova: "One should not consume alcohol for two weeks before or after immunization" Those who receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus must abstain from alcohol for two months.

This was stated by the Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being, Rospotrebnadzor, Dr Ana Popova.



"Alcohol consumption must stop at least two weeks before immunization, and those who receive the first dose must abstain from alcohol for the next 42 days," Popova told Radio Kosmolskaja pravda on Tuesday.



Popova advised citizens not to smoke before and after vaccination, warning that tobacco smoke irritates the lungs and reduces the immune response.



As the "Moscow Times" reports, after Popova's warning, Alexander Ginsberg, the Head of the State Research Center "Gamaleja", which was developed by Sputnik V, said that, although one should not consume alcohol before or after vaccination, "one glass of champagne has never harmed anyone," according to the "Moscow Times".



Russia's vaccination campaign began this weekend in Moscow, and so far, according to estimates, about 100.000 Russians have received Sputnik V, including test participants and members of the army.