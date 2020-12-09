World Disaster in the United States: Nearly 220.000 of newly infected In the US, almost 220.000 newly infected with coronavirus have been recorded in the previous 24 hours, nearing the highest numbers registered in recent days. Source: Beta, AFP Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 08:41 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File

At the same time, almost 2.500 people died from the consequences of COVID-19, according to updated data published by Johns Hopkins University this day at 20.30 local time.



U.S. health authorities expected this leap in the numbers of infected people after the travel of millions of Americans on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day ten days ago, despite calls to stay at home.



More than 100.000 people are currently hospitalized for coronavirus in the United States.



Americans, who have faced a huge increase in infection in recent weeks, are counting on the imminent approval of the vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine produced by the Pfizer and BioNTtech laboratories could get approval in the coming days, and the Moderna vaccine next week.