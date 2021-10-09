World Fierce clashes: Protesters almost reached the prime minister PHOTO / VIDEO Thousands of protesters marched through the main streets of Rome today, many of whom clashed with police. Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 21:44 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Cecilia Fabiano/LaPreše via AP

The reason for the protest is a government decree requiring vaccination or a fresh negative PCR test for work at the office from next week.



The vaccination certificate in Italy, known as the "green pass", will be valid from October 15 for state and private companies, reminds the AP.

Foto: Tanjug/Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP

Protesters held a noisy but in a timely manner announced and approved protest in Piazza del Popolo, and after leaving the large square, there was a conflict with the police, when they passed through the nearby park of Villa Borghese and through Via Veneto, which was considered trespassing.



The police with shields blocked protesters next to the street near the office of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, but the group broke and almost reached the Prime Minister's workplace.



Then the police used water cannons, formed a line and prevented protesters from entering the headquarters of the Italian government.

De politie treedt met geweld op tegen demonstranten die zich bij het parlement in #Rome hadden verzameld. De situatie is nog steeds erg gespannen in de straten van de hoofdstad. https://t.co/qUNQI6rAS2 — Social Outcast (@AntiSocialLose2) October 9, 2021

Foto: Tanjug/Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

State television RAI stated that there were at least 10.000 people, while the organizers claim that there were 100.000 people at the demonstrations, and at least one person was injured.



Among the protesters were members of the far-right group Forza Nuova, as RAI and "Corriere della Sera" reported. Several protests were held today against the "green pass" in Italy, including Milan and Trento.



In Italy, to date, 80 percent of people aged 12 and over have been revaccinated.