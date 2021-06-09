World Who is the man who slapped Macron? The man who allegedly slapped Emmanuel Macron did not have a criminal record and runs a medieval swordsmanship fan club. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 16:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The man alleged to have slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face ran a club for enthusiasts of medieval swordsmanship and had no previous criminal record, two sources familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday.



A police source identified the suspect as 28-year-old Damien Tarel, as Reuters reported.



Tarel is under investigation for assault against a public official, the local prosecutor said.



Macron, who is on tour in order to take the "country's pulse after the pandemic", was hit during a walkabout in southern France, while he was greeting the citizens.



Tarel then shouted "Down with Macronia" and "Montjoie Saint Denis", the battle cry of the French army when the country was a monarchy, and slapped Macron across the cheek. A source close to the investigation described Tarel as someone who was "a bit lost, a bit geeky, a bit of a gamer".



Tarel and a second man are still in police custody, the source added.



The charge of assault against a public official carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a 45.000 euro fine.