World "Don't provoke us" Russia still believes that diplomacy can help calm tensions over the Ukrainian crisis, says Russian Ambassador to the European Union Vladimir Chizov. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 15:11 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Flash-ka

Chizov told BBC that Russia does not intend to attack anyone, but warned that it is important not to provoke Moscow to change its mind.



"We certainly believe that there is room for diplomacy," Chizov said, adding that additional negotiations could lead to results.



Chizov did not say whether Russia plans to remove troops from the border with Ukraine, and asked why no one is talking about the number of Ukrainian soldiers deployed to Russia.



He stressed that Russia still considers NATO expansion to the east "a key point of any negotiations".



"We will not forget that. And we cannot allow ourselves to forget that. Five waves of NATO expansion, that was not the development of events that we expected," he stated.



Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine, but due to summoning of more than 100.000 soldiers near the Ukrainian border, some western countries, including the United States, claim that it could attack Ukraine at any time.



French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said that it was important to cooperate with Russia through various formats and announced that negotiations would continue in the coming days in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.