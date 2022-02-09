World "We will not die in silence" PHOTO Farmers across Poland have blocked roads with tractors in protest against the rise in prices, dictatorship of retail chains and the uncontrolled import of food. Source: Beta Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Grzegorz Michalowski

"Farmers from distant lands are joining us, but also trade unions from Amazon and other companies. We are tired of the price increase. We are blocking roads because we want to save Polish food production. Today we need a lifeline for Polish agriculture," said Agrounija leader Michal Wellman.



The first of 50 protests on the roads, but also in the centers of some cities across Poland under the slogan "We will not die in silence", started this morning, and will last until 5 p.m.



"Farmers had to take to the roads because the Polish government is failing to cope with the current situation. The problems are various, purchase prices when it does not pay to raise pigs, high fertilizer prices, unpaid drought compensation, dictatorship of supermarkets, uncontrolled imports of the groceries from abroad, indebtedness of the Polish countryside", protesters summed up the reasons for the protest.



Farmers distribute vegetables and fruits to the citizens to show how huge the differences in prices are and how little the farmer gets, and how much of the price the retail chains take for themselves.



The farmers no longer want to talk to the line minister, but insist on being received by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Otherwise, they threaten to organize a general strike and block Warsaw.

