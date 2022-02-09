World In two years - a flight to the Moon Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım says going to the Moon is an important goal of Turkey's National Space Program. Source: trt.net Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, rfphoto

Namely, the production of a spacecraft that Turkey will send to the moon in two years is in progress, i.e. it is in the manufacturing phase.



President Yıldırım stated that the spacecraft that will go to the Moon is in the manufacturing phase and that they have given the task of developing the spacecraft to the TUBITAK Space Institute.



Stressing that the space program will influence the creation of a more modern Turkey, Yildirim said: "The unmanned vehicle that will take us to the Moon in two years is in the manufacturing phase. Its engine is 100 percent domestic, hybrid rocket engine. The engine is ready. Its integration and adaptation to space is ongoing. Tests continue".



Turkey will leave a mark on the Moon, he said.



"Let our flag waver on the Moon, let it remain on its surface," he said, reports the portal trt.net.



"We have such a dream, that our flag will be raised on the Moon, let it stay on the surface of the Moon, and if we can do something like this on the side of the Moon seen from Turkey when viewed from Turkey, then people who look through a telescope and take pictures will be able to see our flag”, TUA President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım concluded.