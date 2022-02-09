World Stoltenberg: "We respect Serbia's decision not to join NATO" NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last night that the Alliance absolutely respects Serbia's decision not to join the alliance. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 08:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Stoltenberg said that NATO has never forced any country to join NATO, and in that sense he especially pointed out that NATO strongly supports and respects Serbia's decision not to join the Alliance.



"It is a sovereign and independent decision of Serbia, and NATO absolutely respects it, as it respects the decisions of Sweden and Finland, which are close partners to us, but did not join NATO," Stoltenberg pointed out for Vesti television.



He added that the key role of NATO in Kosovo and Metohija is to support political dialogue and enable free movement for all, emphasizing that the Alliance absolutely respects Serbia's decision not to join the alliance.



Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has an important role in maintaining peace and preventing conflicts, as well as finding a political solution when it comes to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and that in that sense it supports the EU, which mediates that dialogue.



"NATO's key role in Kosovo is to support political dialogue and ensure the freedom of movement of all communities in Kosovo," he stressed. Speaking about the Alliance's presence in the Balkans, Stoltenberg said that NATO has offices in Sarajevo, KFOR forces in Kosovo and Metohija and an office in Belgrade, and reminded that Montenegro and North Macedonia joined NATO, emphasizing the alliance's role in preventing new conflicts in the Western Balkans.



He also pointed out that his ten-year term at the helm of NATO ends this year, on October 1, and that he will take over the duty of the governor of the Central Bank in Norway at the end of the year.



Stoltenberg added that he highly appreciates his position as NATO Secretary General and the cooperation he achieved with Serbia during his mandate.