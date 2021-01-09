World 0

Social network Twitter announced that it permanently suspended the account of the US President, Donald Trump, due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija, Foto: Profimedia
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump’s account on Wednesday following the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that additional violations by the president’s accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

Foto: Profimedia
EPA/ Michael Reynolds
