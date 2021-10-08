World 528 pages of evidence of who donated funds to the Wuhan Institute, who's "in charge" Documents emerged proving that U.S. "EcoHealth Alliance" donated $ 3.1 million to the Institute of Virology in Wuhan and the University of East China Normal Source: Jutarnji list Friday, October 8, 2021 | 08:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

Investigative journalists of the non-profit portal "The Intercept" came into possession of 528 pages of documents proving that the American health agency "EcoHealth Alliance" financed experiments with coronavirus in Wuhan's laboratories with state money from 2014 to 2019.



The documents were published after "The Intercept" sued the American National Health Institute, which in September 2020 refused to give them the requested documents for inspection. The Intercept then invoked the Freedom of Access to Information Act, and a year later finally won a lawsuit.



The documents clearly show how the "EcoHealath Alliance" donated a total of 3.1 million US dollars to its long-term partner, the Institute of Virology in Wuhan and the University of East China Normal, for a project working under the title "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence".



Exactly $ 599.000 of that amount was intended for the identification and alteration of coronavirus in bats. That funding was supposed to continue after 2019, but the Trump administration, in the midst of the pandemic, stopped it in 2020.



Even before the coronavirus pandemic, many scientists were concerned about the potential dangers associated with such research. The potential risk is also highlighted in the EcoHealth Alliance documents themselves, which state: "Field work involves an extremely high risk of exposure to SARS or other coronavirus variants. Be especially careful when working in caves where there are large numbers of bats and where you are in danger of inhaling dust from their faeces".



After the publication of these documents, even more experts believe that there is a possibility that COVID-19 could have accidentally escaped from the laboratory in Wuhan, which is officially considered the source of the pandemic.



In addition, the documents contain information about the creation of a new virus, and experts contacted by journalists believe that such research should be banned.



It is important to note that the president of the "EcoHealth Alliance" agency, Peter Daszak, has evidently assisted scientists to refer to any discussion about the possible laboratory origin of COVID-19, even if it is based on scientific facts, as a conspiracy theory.



Even more worrying is the testimony before the Congress of Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the nation's Covid-19 response, who stated that the American National Institutes of Health never funded research at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan to increase the level of coronavirus infection.



The documents do not determine whether Fauci, who was the head of the department that financed the institute in Wuhan, was officially in charge of supervising the experiments in Wuhan, and was he really aware of what was happening in Wuhan.