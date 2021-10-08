World "Sputnik V": We have no doubt Russian Direct Investment Fund has no doubt that the World Health Organization will approve Russian vaccine against coronavirus "Sputnik V". Source: Tanjug Friday, October 8, 2021 | 08:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP, File

CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that made "Sputnik V", Kirill Dmitriev, stated that he believes that representatives of the WHO will visit Russia soon, in October. "We have no doubt that the WHO will approve the vaccine," Dmitriev said at the Bloomberg Invest Global conference.



He also stated in his speech that more than 100 million doses of Russian vaccines against coronavirus "Sputnik V" and "Sputnik Light" will be produced in October, while in November, 50 percent of these vaccines will be produced abroad, Sputnik reported.



WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, Dr Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão stated that the legal problem, due to which the process of approving the "Sputnik V" vaccine was stopped, was solved and that the process will continue after the documentation is harmonized.



According to her, these are data that need to be entered in the dossier, and which are expected from the Russian Direct Investmen Fund, as well as the completion of inspections in Russia.



Recently, Minister of Health of Russia, Mikhail Murashko, stated that all obstacles to the recognition of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus "Sputnik V" in the WHO have been removed, and that some administrative procedures remain to be resolved.