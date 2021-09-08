World People were fleeing, strange flash was seen; there are dead in Mexico VIDEO / PHOTO At least one person was killed and several buildings were damaged in a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico during the night. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 08:34 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bernardino Hernandez

The epicenter was near the city of Acapulco at a depth of 20 kilometers, and the quake was also felt in Mexico City, which is 370 kilometers away from the coast, Reuters reports.



Parts of the Mexican capital and Acapulco were left without electricity. Local authorities have confirmed that one person was killed when the communal lamppost collapsed, and so far there are no reports of major material damage from the earthquake.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Felix Marquez

A powerful flash was noticed in the sky, which surprised everyone.



Although information has emerged that these are explosions on power lines, a possible explanation could be that this is a natural phenomenon that occurs with stronger earthquakes.



When tectonic plates rub against each other, an electric charge is created along the vertical rifts that can travel to the surface and interact with the atmosphere to create light.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Felix Marquez