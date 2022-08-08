World U.S. turning its back on Ukraine? The Pentagon revealed the plan The United States believes that Ukraine already has enough HIMARS multi-barrel missile systems. Source: Novosti Monday, August 8, 2022 | 22:52 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Pedal to the Stock

And at this moment, the priority is the uninterrupted supply of ammunition, said Under Secretary of Defense for Policy



in Pentagon, Colin Kahl.



According to him, Ukraine received 16 HIMARS launchers from the USA, three identical M270 systems from Great Britain, while Germany is preparing to transfer three more.



"The Ukrainians are doing pretty well with the number of systems, and now the priority is actually to ensure a sustainable supply of guided missiles," Kahl said at the briefing.



The latest military aid package, announced by the US on Monday, included "additional ammunition for HIMARS", but not the launchers themselves. During a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict and agony of the Kyiv regime, as well as multiplying the victims. Russian Federation previously sent a diplomatic note to all countries, including the US, due to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine, while the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that the pumping of weapons from the West into Ukraine does not contribute to the success of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.