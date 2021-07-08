World Huge fireball in the sky: A powerful explosion shook the windows in Dubai VIDEO/PHOTO A powerful explosion was heard in Dubai on Wednesday night. Source: Blic Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 07:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Marques

According to the first and unconfirmed information, the detonation was heard in the oil tanker in the port of Jebel Ali, "Blic" reported.

BREAKING: Large explosion at the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, cause unknown pic.twitter.com/8ErwMUxgPS — BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2021

As Al Arabiya television reported, the explosion happened on a ship, most likely an oil tanker, anchored in the port.

דיווח: פיצוץ גדול בנמל ג'בל עלי בדובאי pic.twitter.com/pIZbAwgaMw — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) July 7, 2021

Two firefighting units and other emergency vehicles headed to the scene, south of Dubai on the main road leading to Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.



Residents reported that the windows shook due to the force of the detonation, and a huge fireball was seen in the sky, reports the Independent.

The media office in Dubai said that the fire was "under control" and emphasized that there were no victims or injured in the explosion.