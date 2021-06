World A man slaps Macron in the face on the street VIDEO During a visit to the Drom department, one of the people present on the street slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face Source: B92 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 15:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/THOMAS SAMSON / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A protestor slaps Macron in the face in the city of Tain, shouting “down with Macron”.



Two suspects have been detained after this incident.