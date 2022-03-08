World Details of Putin's offer to Zelensky leaked: "Two difficult options" Reconciliation talks between Russia and Ukraine have entered a critical phase, an unnamed Israeli official said. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Marienko

According to journalist Barak Ravid, stationed in Tel Aviv and otherwise well acquainted with the events in the Israeli state leadership, Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, which is why it is in a position to be a quality mediator.



Officials directly acquainted with the talks say they have seen "softening" on the part of both Moscow and Kyiv in the last 24 hours, Ravid said, adding that Russians now say they only demand "demilitarization" of Donbas, not the whole of Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he distanced himself from the idea of Ukraine's membership in NATO.



Israeli officials hope these are signs that some further progress towards a diplomatic solution could be possible.



As is well known, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett paid an unannounced visit to Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday and has since embarked on a real diplomatic offensive, conducting several telephone conversations daily with key actors including Putin, Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.



On Tuesday, he had another conversation with Zelensky about the efforts to reach a truce, after which he called on Putin, to whom he conveyed the message of the Ukrainian leader. The Kremlin announced that Putin conveyed to Bennett the results of the third round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held on Monday in Belarus. As it is stated, Bennett has not yet presented any of his plans to Zelensky and Putin, but he is currently acting as a kind of courier between the two of them.



In a meeting with Putin, Bennett presented ideas he heard in talks with Ukraine and representatives of other countries, including Germany and France, to see the Russian president's reaction and to explain whether or not he is flexible about his public ceasefire terms, Israeli officials say. Bennett and his associates then informed Ukraine in detail, the administration of US President Joe Biden, Germany and France about the meeting in the Kremlin, as well as about the telephone conversation he had with Putin.



Israeli officials claim that Bennett tried to clarify Putin's views with Zelensky, while at the same time conveying to the West his real views in this war.

Foto: Profimedia

According to Israeli officials, as reported by "Axios", it is difficult for Zelensky to accept Putin's proposal, but it is not as extreme as they expected. They add that Putin's proposal does not imply a change of government in Kyiv and allows Ukraine to retain its sovereignty.



According to the Israelis, Zelensky is now at a turning point and has to choose between two options: to accept Russia's proposal, which is extremely difficult, but to keep Ukraine's independence and stop the war, or to reject the proposal and risk a serious escalation of Russia's attack, which could end in disaster for Zelensky and for the whole of Ukraine.



Finally, Israeli officials said that neither Israel nor other Western nations intend to put pressure on Ukraine to choose one of these options. But they express concern that if negotiations fail, the war could enter a far bloodier phase, and Putin could withdraw his proposal, so the return to negotiations would then become impossible.