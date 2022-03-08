World China urges Washington: Disclose all information The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the United States to disclose all information related to biolaboratories in Ukraine. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A spokesman for the Chinese foreign policy department, Zhao Lijian, said that after the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that there was evidence of a military-biological program that was developed in Ukraine, and was financed by the USA.



"Once again, we call on the American side to clarify its activity on the issue of biological militarization in the country and abroad," he said.



He also stated that this is just the tip of the iceberg, since, according to Beijing, America controls 335 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world.

With the policy of NATO expansion to the East, the United States incited the Ukrainian crisis

With its policy of expanding NATO to the east, the United States "threw a huge tree into the fire of the Ukrainian crisis," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, during the briefing.



Lijian underlined that China has always believed that the security of one side cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be ensured at the expense of the expansion of military blocs.