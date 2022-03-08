World London: Russia is getting more desperate, Putin is losing the war UK Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, said Russia is becoming more desperate, because, as he claims, the attack on Ukraine is not going well for the Russian forces. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 15:13 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Sasa Dzambic Photography

He claims that the biggest victims are Russian soldiers.



They were, as he stated, "betrayed by terrible leaders, terrible leadership and plans", and now "we see them dying in large numbers".



But Wallace also states that it remains to be seen whether Moscow will admit the great losses he mentioned. He also pointed out that logistical issues create big problems for the Russians. Wallace also spoke about the war in Ukraine for Times Radio, in which he called Putin a "wasted force".



"Whatever happens, Putin is a wasted force in the world. He is finished, his army is finished and he must understand that", he said, emphasizing that the international community is united against him.



"Putin will cause great economic damage to his people," the British Defense Minister concluded.

Support, but also a warning to Poland

Wallace also said that Great Britain will support Poland if it decides to send fighter jets to Ukraine, but warned that this could have consequences for Warsaw. He added that Britain will not be able to offer planes to Ukrainians.



"We will protect Poland and help them with whatever we can. Poland understands that the decisions they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but it could put them on the line of fire between Russia and Belarus," Wallace said.