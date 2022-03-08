World NATO: "The situation may get out of control" VIDEO The situation in Ukraine may spiral out of control, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

"The Ukrainian people and armed forces have inspired the world with their courage", Stoltenberg said.



"However, President Putin's assaults continue, and the consequences of his actions and humanitarian impact are devastating. Many civilians have been killed and wounded, and two million people have fled Ukraine. This is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," he said.



He added that there are very credible reports of civilians coming under fire as they are trying to evacuate.



"Targeting civilians is a war crime and it is totally unacceptable. We need a real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected," Stoltenberg said. "We made clear from the start that Putin will pay the high price for the renewed aggression against Ukraine, and this price is already what he's been paying now", Stoltenberg pointed out.



"Russia has been hit with severe and most unprecedented sanctions. Allies are providing help for the refugees on the Ukrainian border", Stoltenberg claims.



"The suffering we see in Ukraine is horrific and it affect us all, and we have a responsibility to ensure that the conflict does not escalate," Stoltenberg said. According to him, that would be even more dangerous, destructive and even more deadly.



"The situation may spiral out of control. To ensure that there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow, NATO has stepped up its presence in eastern parts of our alliance," he said.



Stoltenberg said NATO has 140 jets and 200 ships and thousands of additional troops in the region. "We will protect and defend every inch of Latvia, and we will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he said. "North America and Europe are standing together in NATO, making the strongest alliance in history", he said.



"NATO stands united at this critical moment for our shared security," he said. Asked by reporters how he would help Kyiv, Stoltenberg said NATO had sent aid to Ukraine in several ways.



"We need to end this conflict, not expand it. That is why we have strengthened our presence in Latvia and the east, so that Russia understands that we need to protect our allied territories," he concluded.