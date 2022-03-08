World Zelensky has given up Ukraine's joining NATO, ready to talk about Crimea and Donbas Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there is a possibility of talks on Crimea and the proclaimed republics in Donbas. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 10:48 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there is a possibility of talks on Crimea and the self proclaimed republics in Donbas.



He stated that there is a possibility to discuss it and to find a compromise on how people will continue to live there.



"We can talk about it and find a compromise on how people will continue to live there," Zelensky answered the question of the possibility of recognizing Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.



"What is important for me is to understand how people will live in those territories, who wants to be a part of Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader noted. He added that this issue is more complicated than their recognition. "This is another ultimatum, and we are not ready for ultimatums," Zelensky said.



As he says, what must be done is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to start talking, to enter into a dialogue. Earlier, the assistant presidents of Russia and the head of the delegation for negotiations with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinski, said in an interview with RT that he hoped that a solution on the topic of recognizing Crimea and Donbas would be found during the negotiations. According to the Ukrainian media, Zelensky said that he had "cooled down" regarding Ukraine's entry into NATO. "As far as NATO is concerned, I cooled down on this issue after we realized that NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine. The Alliance is afraid of contradictory things and confrontation with Russia," Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC. "We will not be a country that begs on its knees." As for the "pseudo-republics", we are ready to discuss it and seek a compromise on how those territories will exist. "It is important to me how people who want to be part of Ukraine will live there. This is a much more difficult issue than just recognizing these territories."



"Putin should start a dialogue and stop being in his information bubble, as we are not sure how realistic the information he received in this bubble are", Zelensky concluded.