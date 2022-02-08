World U.S. army reached Serbia The first U.S. military troops to strengthen NATO allied forces on the eastern wing have arrived in Romania. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 13:36 Tweet Share EPA/MARCIN BIELECKI POLAND OUT

This was confirmed today by the Romanian Minister of Defense, Vasile Dîncu.



Dîncu told reporters that the first 100 American soldiers are in Romania and that they are dealing with logistics, Reuters reports.



"The Americans have arrived. More than 100 specialized American soldiers, together with our logistics specialists, are preparing, which means that it will not be long before the rest of the troops arrive," Dincu said.



The United States is sending nearly 3.000 additional troops to Poland and Romania to protect Eastern Europe from the potential overflow of the Ukrainian crisis.



The American Pentagon announced that it will transfer the Stryker squadron with about 1.000 American members from Wilsek in Germany to Romania. American troops started arriving in Poland on Saturday. The United States currently has about 900 troops in Romania, which has been a member of NATO since 2004 and hosts a ballistic missile defense system.



France has also announced plans to send troops to Romania.